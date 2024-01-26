A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WHO taps trans activist, ex-prostitute who calls sex work 'empowering' to join advisory board

Will focus on 'provision of gender-affirming care'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 26, 2024 at 1:19pm
(CHRISTIAN POST) – The World Health Organization has proposed that a man who identifies as female and is a former prostitute with HIV who once described sex work as “empowering” serve on its expert advisory group on trans health.

Erika Castellanos is the executive director of the advocacy group Global Action for Trans Equality, where he previously served as the director of programs after joining the organization in 2017.

The trans-identifying individual is included on a list of proposed members for The WHO’s Guidelines Development Group on the Health of Trans and Gender Diverse People. The list contains the names and biographies of proposed members as of January.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
