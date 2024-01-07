A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Health Money U.S.THE STAR TREATMENT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Taylor Swift camp stunned by N.Y. Times piece speculating on her sexuality

'Invasive, untrue and inappropriate'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 7, 2024 at 6:30pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Taylor Swift named Time's 2023 Person of the Year

Taylor Swift named Time's 2023 Person of the Year

(CNN) -- A controversial New York Times opinion piece that openly speculated this week whether Taylor Swift is a closeted queer person has drawn the ire of the pop superstar’s associates, CNN has learned.

“Because of her massive success, in this moment there is a Taylor-shaped hole in people’s ethics,” a person close to the situation, who requested anonymity to speak candidly, told CNN. “This article wouldn’t have been allowed to be written about Shawn Mendes or any male artist whose sexuality has been questioned by fans.”

“There seems to be no boundary some journalists won’t cross when writing about Taylor, regardless of how invasive, untrue, and inappropriate it is - all under the protective veil of an ‘opinion piece,’” the person added.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Caddyshack' star dead at 69
Violence explodes in West Bank, killing East Jerusalem man, policewoman
Reality star and supermodel return to spotlight after disfigurement
Young woman takes heat on plane when she won't move out of her own seat
Taylor Swift camp stunned by N.Y. Times piece speculating on her sexuality
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×