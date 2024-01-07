A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Teacher charged for making 28 sex tapes with former student

Teen's parents discover videos on phone, alert authorities

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 7, 2024 at 3:48pm
(ORLANDO SENTINEL) -- An Orange County teacher is facing federal charges after 28 sex videos of her and a former eighth-grade student were found on his phone.

Federal investigators said the student’s parents found video of Marie-Jo Gordo and their underage son, whom she taught in 2019, having sex in what appeared to be vehicles and hotel rooms throughout Central Florida. The videos were taken between June and September of 2023 and three were described in court filings.

Gordo was indicted Wednesday, facing three counts of sexually exploiting a minor. Investigators said she resigned from an unspecified charter school in Orange County in June before working at another school as an art teacher.

Read the full story ›

