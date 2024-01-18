Teacher goes viral for demanding student loans be canceled after divulging his own debt

(THE BLAZE) – A person who claims to be a socialist atheist teacher went viral after posting his personal financial situation and then demanding that student loans be canceled.

Steven Cotterill said that he and his wife had racked up $70,000 in combined student loan debt but still owed $60,000 after more than two decades.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"My wife and I left graduate school 23 years ago with a combined total of $70,000 debt. Since then we've made $500 monthly payments for 23 years ($120,000+). Today, we still owe $60,000," wrote Cotterill on Tuesday.

TRENDING: Team DeSantis outraged: Accuses news networks of election interference

Read the full story ›