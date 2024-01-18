A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
EducationTHE LEFT UNHINGED
Teacher goes viral for demanding student loans be canceled after divulging his own debt

Self-identifies as socialist, atheist

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 18, 2024 at 1:47pm
(THE BLAZE) – A person who claims to be a socialist atheist teacher went viral after posting his personal financial situation and then demanding that student loans be canceled.

Steven Cotterill said that he and his wife had racked up $70,000 in combined student loan debt but still owed $60,000 after more than two decades.

"My wife and I left graduate school 23 years ago with a combined total of $70,000 debt. Since then we've made $500 monthly payments for 23 years ($120,000+). Today, we still owe $60,000," wrote Cotterill on Tuesday.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







