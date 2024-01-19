Teacher who mocked conservatives over grooming accusations sentenced for child porn

(THE BLAZE) – A man who worked as a teacher in Hawaii was sentenced to 17 years in prison for producing child pornography after he mocked and railed against conservatives online accusing the left of harboring pedophiles.

35-year-old Alden Bunag was convicted of distributing videos of himself having sex with a former student who was 13 years old at the time. In addition to the prison time, Bunag must pay $30,000 in restitution and serve 15 years of supervised release.

Prior to the arrest, Bunag spewed hatred against conservatives and specifically accused them of secretly being pedophiles while tossing accusations against their political opponents.

