A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationTHE LEFT UNHINGED
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Teacher who mocked conservatives over grooming accusations sentenced for child porn

Will serve 17 years in prison

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 19, 2024 at 1:37pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pexels)

(Pexels)

(THE BLAZE) – A man who worked as a teacher in Hawaii was sentenced to 17 years in prison for producing child pornography after he mocked and railed against conservatives online accusing the left of harboring pedophiles.

35-year-old Alden Bunag was convicted of distributing videos of himself having sex with a former student who was 13 years old at the time. In addition to the prison time, Bunag must pay $30,000 in restitution and serve 15 years of supervised release.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Prior to the arrest, Bunag spewed hatred against conservatives and specifically accused them of secretly being pedophiles while tossing accusations against their political opponents.

TRENDING: Feds using anti-terror money for propaganda attacking Trump

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Biden shelled out thousands to close 'gender gap' among journalists ... in Somalia
World Economic Forum panelist breaks down how to crush 'bad content' sources
North Korea's bizarre behavior suggests plans for global war
After already laying off thousands, Google prepping for more layoffs
More than 50 dead, 95 million under winter weather alerts as Arctic cold blankets the nation
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×