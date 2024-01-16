A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.ELECTION 2024
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Team DeSantis outraged: Accuses news networks of election interference

'The media is in the tank for Trump and this is the most egregious example yet'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 15, 2024 at 10:11pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., in an NBC News interview that aired Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 (Video screenshot)

Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., in an NBC News interview that aired Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 (Video screenshot)

By Jim Hoft
The Gateway Pundit

Donald Trump has won the Iowa caucuses, marking a significant step in his bid for a third consecutive Republican nomination. However, the victory, announced by the Associated Press just 31 minutes after the caucuses began on Monday night, has ignited a firestorm of controversy from Ron DeSantis’s campaign.

Staffers and supporters of DeSantis expressed profound outrage at the early declaration in favor of Trump, both at his watch party and on social media. The New York Times reported a widespread sense of disbelief and anger among the DeSantis camp, suggesting a deep-seated concern over media influence in the electoral process.

Andrew Romeo, Ron DeSantis’s communications director, made a striking statement, accusing the media of election interference.

TRENDING: South Africa strips Jewish cricket star of captainship, citing anti-Israel protests

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“Absolutely outrageous that the media would participate in election interference by calling the race before tens of thousands of Iowans even had a chance to vote. The media is in the tank for Trump and this is the most egregious example yet,” Romeo wrote.

Should the news media have waited longer to call the results of the Iowa Caucus?

Adding to the chorus of disapproval, Christina Pushaw, who serves as rapid response director for Ron DeSantis’s 2024 presidential campaign, amplified these sentiments with a retweet that criticized the media’s timing.

The retweet stated, “They are calling it as the caucus sites are still ongoing. If that isn’t election interference I don’t know what is. They are literally trying to force people to go home because it’s already over according to the news networks. In 2024 news travels fast. We’ve become a dictatorship that picks our representatives. Wow, just wow!”

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Team DeSantis outraged: Accuses news networks of election interference
Do you get rain pain? Weather-related aches really do alter people's lives
Air pollution is making people lazier, study claims
Is night mode a myth? Study unveils truth about screen color and sleep
You're hired! Trump wins Iowa Caucus in landslide
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×