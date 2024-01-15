A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Faith WorldTROUBLE IN THE HOLY LAND
Terror attack in Israel leaves one dead, multiple injured

'Once we grasped the magnitude of the incident, we deployed forces immediately'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 15, 2024 at 9:18am
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(JERUSALEM POST) -- Combined ramming and stabbing attacks were reported in Ra'anana on Monday afternoon, leaving over a dozen people wounded and one dead.

A terrorist stabbed a woman while another terrorist stole a car and proceeded to carry out ramming attacks in several locations, Israel Police confirmed. The terrorist swapped vehicles three times after crashing, the police stated. The terrorists were Muhammad Zaidat, 44, and Ahmed Zaidat, 24, both from Hebron and were later arrested.

Two people were slightly injured after being run over on Haroshet Street, where a 66-year-old man was also seriously stabbed.

Read the full story ›

