Texas stands strong while Biden retaliates

"If they cut it, we will replace it," Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick declared about the razor wire along the Texas border with Mexico, after Biden won a narrowly weak 5-4 decision from the U.S. Supreme Court authorizing him to cut it. Patrick holds an unusually powerful office because it commands the state Senate, and his comments join the chorus of other top Texas officials taking a strong stand against Biden's open border.

"We are putting up wire ... everywhere we can. We will continue. We will not stop," Patrick told Fox News after visiting the border on Friday to be on hand in case Biden's Border Patrol showed up with wire cutters. "Wisely, they did not," Patrick added.

Biden apparently did retaliate against Texas on Friday in a different way by abruptly blocking all pending approvals for permission to export liquefied natural gas. Texas is America's largest producer of clean-burning natural gas, which is essential to its economy and that of our entire nation.

The Texas land commissioner, Dr. Dawn Buckingham, observed that Biden's unexpected order looks "more like retaliation than a sound policy decision," coming as it did the day after "Texas took a bold stand in defending our border against foreign invaders." The land commissioner oversees the oldest public agency in Texas, with authority over Texas's immense natural resources and public lands.

In her article for the Daily Caller, Dr. Buckingham "calls on all Americans to stand up for our country. Politicians should put the interests of Americans in their hearts and send a loud and clear message to leaders in a far-off capitol in Washington, D.C. – keep your hands off the Texas National Guard."

The Oklahoma GOP rebuked its U.S. Sen. James Lankford for caving to the D.C. uniparty on a bill that would grant new authority to Biden, after he has opened our southern border for three years. Lankford and Democrats have hidden the details, but enough has leaked out for House Speaker Mike Johnson to declare the bill to be dead on arrival in the House.

Biden promised that he would close part of the border if given new authority by Congress, but he already has that power as he refuses to enforce existing immigration laws. Giving Biden new authority over the border is like giving an alcoholic the keys to the liquor cabinet.

Elon Musk piped up on Friday with his remarkably pointed criticism of Biden's open border. "No laws need to be passed. All that is needed is an executive order to require proof before granting an asylum hearing," Musk tweeted on his platform X.

"That is how it used to be," Musk added. He could have included the words "under Trump," and highlighted how Trump's reelection would rescue us from this border crisis.

Biden is suing Texas for its newly enacted SB 4, which authorizes state officials to arrest and deport illegal aliens found in that state. The U.S. Border Patrol should already be doing that, but instead Biden and his minions are trying to block Texas from protecting its own residents.

There has been a staggering increase in crimes of all types by illegal aliens since Biden took office three years ago. Reported encounters for illegal drug possession and trafficking had declined each year of the Trump administration, but then skyrocketed to more than five times Trump's 2020 level for every year of the Biden administration.

Biden's henchmen may be rethinking their strategy after 25 Republican governors – every one except from the ultra-liberal state of Vermont – stated their full support for Texas officials in resisting the demands by Biden to cut the wire fencing. The governors sided with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for "stepping up to protect American citizens from historic levels of illegal immigrants, deadly drugs like fentanyl, and terrorists entering our country."

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem even offered to personally drive to Texas more wire for concertina fencing if needed. Texas should consider closing its entire border with this fencing now.

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-K.Y., the globalist minority leader in the Senate, has been obsessed with sending another $60 billion to Ukraine, in exchange for allocating a small fraction of that sum to border security. He complains now about Trump's influence over members of Congress, but it was Biden who defiantly allowed a record number of migrants to cross into Texas last month and repeatedly sued Texas, making any potential compromise a non-starter.

Biden has had three years to prove that he can secure our borders, but instead he has done the opposite, with devastating effects on Texas and our entire country. After rejecting many opportunities to protect our southern border throughout his administration, it is insulting for Biden and Democrats to pretend that they will finally reverse their open border policies on the eve of the presidential election.

