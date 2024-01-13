A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Thanks, Joe: Airline safety is off to a bad start in 2024

Capt. Bradley Reed spotlights case of apparent 'DEI' pilot damaging plane during botched landing

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 12, 2024 at 7:29pm
(LIFESITE NEWS) -- As a commercial pilot, I had hoped the new year would usher in a wave of renewed sanity, safety, and a brighter future for my industry.

Sadly, just a week or so into 2024, the industry is off to a horrific start.

One year ago, LifeSiteNews published a commentary I penned expressing great concerns that I and other pilots share about the direction in which the Biden administration has taken our industry.

In my article, I outlined the effects of forced vaccinations for pilots and crew and increased mandates of woke policies, especially the promotion of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) over ability and experience for new pilot and Air Traffic Control (ATC) hires, both of which currently suffer from severe shortages.

On top of all that, this administration is pushing for single pilot cockpits and more.

TRENDING: The cultural blacklash against wokeism continues, thankfully

Read the full story ›

