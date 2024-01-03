A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Thousands of Gazans will become Christian, former terrorist predicts

'The harvest is going to be huge'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 2, 2024 at 7:58pm
Christians including Messianic Jews and Arabs sing a worship song for Jesus on a rooftop in Israel (Video screenshot)

(JERUSALEM POST) -- An ex-member of the Fatah terrorist organization, who embraced Christianity in the early 1990s, has asserted that a considerable number of Muslims in Gaza are likely to forsake Islam in the aftermath of the Israel-Hamas War, gravitating towards Christianity.

Speaking to Joel Rosenberg on the latest episode of the Rosenberg Report, which aired on Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) over the weekend, Taysir “Tass” Abu Saada said that he predicts many Gazans will feel so hopeless, lost and lied to by Hamas after the war that they will abandon Islam and Hamas’s extremism for the teachings of the Bible.

“Hamas is an ideology that is spread among many people, not only in the Gaza Strip but all over the world,” Saada told Rosenberg. “However, God has a plan. And I believe the Arabs’ and the Jews’ plan is also part of that, and that is where my hope is.

