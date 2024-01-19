Thousands of schools at risk of closing due to massive drop in enrollment

(THE GATEWAY PUNDIT) – Thousands of schools in the United States are at risk of closure due to a severe drop in enrollment in recent years.

The pandemic was one of the worst things to happen to public education in years and the teacher unions and Democrats made it even worse by repeatedly postponing the reopening of schools. Many parents were also horrified to discover the woke content that is being taught. Across the country, people found alternatives in home schooling, private schools and charter schools.

“Enrollment declines are everywhere,” Brookings Institution fellow Sofoklis Goulas said. The report also noted Jackson Public Schools voted to close 11 schools and merge two of them. Some of these schools saw a loss of 30% or more of their students since 2018.

