A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
American Culture Wars Money Politics U.S.WND MONEY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Top U.S. automaker reports $1.7 BILLION loss on EVs in 4th quarter

CFO: 'We feel good at the way that they're being received'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 30, 2024 at 12:39pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

S""

Joe Biden drives a Cadillac Lyriq at the North American International Auto Show Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Huntington Place in Detroit. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

Joe Biden drives a Cadillac Lyriq at the North American International Auto Show Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Huntington Place in Detroit. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

By Will Kessler
Daily Caller News Foundation

General Motors reported a $1.7 billion loss on Tuesday in its fourth quarter earnings call in the production and sale of its electric vehicle line, despite having positive net income growth in the quarter.

The automaker’s net income for the fourth quarter rose 5.2% year-over-year to $2.1 billion despite a reduction in revenue over that time frame of 0.3%, according to GM’s fourth quarter earnings report. The losses on EVs accompany a $1.1 billion total loss from a six-week-long strike by the United Auto Workers that partially halted operations, with the union gaining a new work contract that could raise labor costs in the coming year, according to the company’s investor earnings call.

TRENDING: Will we have a nation left for Trump to fix?

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“In our EV business, we expect our U.S. portfolio will become variable profit positive in the second half of the year based on our current expectations for EV demand and production growth, strong interest in our vehicles, lower commodity prices and other factors,” Mary Barra, CEO of GM, said in the letter to shareholders Tuesday. “It’s true the pace of EV growth has slowed, which has created some uncertainty. But many third-party forecasts have U.S. EV deliveries rising from about 7% of the industry in 2023 to at least 10% in 2024, which would mean another year of record EV sales.”

Is GM deluding itself into thinking the demand for EVs will improve?

The automaker noted that manufacturing and quality problems stymied the rollout of EVs in 2023, while demand from consumers in general has been weaker than expected, according to The Wall Street Journal. GM projects that EV sales will improve in the coming year as the company releases new models and scales production.

“What we don’t want to do is get into a position where we’re so focused on ramping up production that we’re not thinking about where the consumer is,” Paul Jacobson, CFO of GM, said in the investor call. “But so far, when you look across our models, we feel good at the way that they’re being received.”

GM did not immediately respond to a request to comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Catholic University fires prof who invited abortion counselor to address students
'Entirely counterfeit': Harvard 'diversity' chief accused of plagiarism more than 40 times
The Beltway judge hearing Trump cases, and her anti-Trump husband
'Who suffered?' Trump could face completely unprecedented punishment in civil fraud trial
Israeli intel shows 10% of U.N. agency in Gaza have ties to terror groups
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×