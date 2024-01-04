Top UFC fighter blasts boxing authority's decision to allow men to fight women

Harold Hutchison

UFC fighter Colby Covington blasted USA Boxing for allowing biological men to fight women Wednesday, saying it was “completely irresponsible.”

USA Boxing’s rules that took effect Monday allow for transgender athletes to compete against women provided they have “completed gender reassignment surgery,” not exceed certain testosterone levels for four years and provide documentation of the hormone levels. Failure to abide by those conditions can result in a 12-month suspension.

WATCH:



“Biological men shouldn’t be allowed to compete in women’s sports,” Covington, a former interim UFC welterweight champion, told “Ingraham Angle” guest host Pete Hegseth. “Doesn’t matter what their pronouns are, they are still biological men. When they dig up their bones in 200 years, their bones won’t leave pronouns, they’re just gonna leave XX and XY chromosomes. Unfortunately, boxing is a sport that could potentially have fatal consequences, so to let women go against men is completely irresponsible, unethical, and dangerous.”

“This must be a PR stunt from the USA boxing team, because anyone sincerely suggesting this is a good idea needs to seek serious professional help immediately,” Covington, who has a 17-4-0 record in UFC according to ESPN, continued.

The issue of biological males who identify as transgender competing in women’s sports became controversial in the United States following University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas’s participation in the 2022 NCAA championships. Thomas, who previously had been ranked at #462 as a male swimmer, dominated in the women’s division, winning the 500-yard women’s final while placing high in other events.

“This is just reckless behavior to put a man in there against a woman… this is endangering someone’s life, one of our American daughters’ lives,” Covington said. “So this is not a good idea. They should not be entertaining this. This is crossing the line and we’ve got to fight back against this wokeism.”

