It's been a tough – and cold – month for the global warmers

Has "global warming" gone on winter vacation? Why aren't wacky climate alarmists blocking the roads in Ohio, Wisconsin and Illinois? If they did, we would not find them until the spring thaw after the snow melts. With the cold, climate alarmist can save money on glue and just stick their tongues to flag poles, which would silence their imbecilic rants.

Jan. 15, 2024, an Axios article stated, "Artic blast will leave over 110 million under wind chill warnings" with temperatures "25-40 below average" for certain regions, all tied to a "polar vortex." That sounds cold. Jan. 14, an NPR article said, "Nearly 100 million Americans are facing extreme cold this week." The article stated that the temperatures are "dangerously cold," breaking records across Montana with temperatures like minus-36 degrees Fahrenheit. Will these be included in the next reported averaged temperature of the Earth? Don't forget that in December of 2022 a blizzard left more than 60 people dead across the U.S.

USA Today explained snow with "global warming" by saying, "Warmer air produces more moisture, so if the air is warmer – but still cold enough to snow – more snow is available to fall." So let me see, if the air is climate-change warm and moist, yet still cold, it will snow, setting new record colds. Well, there you have it. That just cleared it up. The unnamed "scientist" who made that nonsensical statement will surely get another multimillion-dollar grant for more research from AOC's New Green Deal budget.

Salon explained snow in this fashion: "In higher temperatures you actually have more precipitation, so more snow." I thought the temperature had something to do with snow formation, like the freezing point of water, 32 degrees Fahrenheit. You know, things that would be impacted by "global warming."

Maybe, we are just having something called, "weather." You know, it's hot in the summer and cold in the winter.

On the question-and-answer platform, Quora, a person with Business and Physics degrees stated:

"If you believe the U.N., NASA and the U.K. Met office, snow will disappear in 10 years. It will disappear in 10 years beginning in 1975, in 1982, in 1995, in 2005, in 2010, in 2015, and now in 2020.

"Also, beginning in 1967 we were going to have another major Ice Age in 20 years. We are still expecting the 2 miles thick ice sheets to cover Canada as they promised.

"How many times do you need to be told before you believe them?"

These are interesting statements with a good question. Continuing, he displayed a picture of Al Gore and asked: "What is more likely? 1) The Arctic will have no ice by 2013, [or] 2) He lied to everyone to get rich."

Again, these are good questions, and surely this person has the right at least to ask these questions under the protection of "freedom of speech," but if you click on his name, a little box comes up and says, "This account has been banned." Amazing. This person was obviously not in "locked goosestep" with the wacky climate alarmist.

So, what is happening with the weather? Research "shows evidence that Earth's climate is sensitive to very weak changes in the Sun's energy output, over times of 10s and 100s of years." The sun has an approximately 11-year solar cycle where sunspots increase and decrease. We are now well into the 24th cycle since 1749. "Sunspots are quite large, as an average size is about the same size as the Earth."

The National Weather Service states solar flares are increasing up to 100 per month, causing the aurora borealis to be seen this year down into the southern hemisphere.

During periods of nearly zero sunspot activity, such as the Maunder Minimum, a "Little Ice Age" occurred.

After 2025 everything will reverse. It might have started reversing at the end of 2023. So, perhaps it has already started reversing, causing snow.

Maybe a better question to ask is: Should we be mandated to retool our entire energy grid and numerous industries, based upon changing cycles of the sun?

Think about it. Because of supposed "global warming," we are irrationally converting our power grid to solar power, which is easily destroyed by hail, and to wind turbines, where lightning damage cost $100 million a year and accounts for 60% of the blade losses, plus wind turbines freeze. There is a frenzy of arguments against the fact that it was the wind turbines freezing that caused 2.5 to 3.5 million people in Texas to lose power during the historic 2021 winter storm. The electric grid operator says they froze. The Texas commissioner of agriculture stated, "We should never build another wind turbine in Texas. The experiment failed big time. Governor Abbott's Public Utility Commission appointees need to be fired and more gas, coal and oil infrastructure built."

Also, we have the auto industry being forced by Biden's mandates to make 50% of all automobiles sold to be electric by 2030 and 100% by 2035. What's worse is that GM has agreed, but at least Ford has "tap[ped] the brakes on Biden's EV push." I always did like a Mustang.

Even lawn mowers are being force-transitioned by Biden mandates with 75% of the push mowers required to be electric by 2025 and 50% of ride-on models by 2027. The 20 to 45 minutes battery life is only good for the first year. The next year the battery life will be about half, but you can replace it for the cost of a new lawnmower.

Think about all the insanity motivated by greed that is occurring because of deceptively interpreted data concerning the cycles of the sun.

Radical left-wing climate groups, like Climate Defense, will be busy in 2024 with the election, for they will be shouting down all the Biden rivals, like they did Sen. Joe Manchin a few days ago. Was Climate Defense's 2023 December meeting at the White House merely coincidental?

