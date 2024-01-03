The toughest interview RFK Jr. ever faced

You are about to witness the toughest interview presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ever faced. It was one that shouldn't have been so hard. He's been talking to literally everyone – even those who are likely to oppose him because they are supporting some else.

But this one was different. It was Charlie Kirk – and Kennedy knew going in that Charlie was a solid Donald Trump supporter and smart. Kirk is the is founder and president of Turning Point USA, a national student movement dedicated to identifying, organizing and empowering young people to promote the principles of free markets and limited government. He's one of the best interviewers around.

It didn't take long for Kirk to hit the first mark. Do you know what the first question was that froze RFK Jr. like a deer in the headlights? It was, what would you agree with Joe Biden on? No kidding. Watch it. He simply was not prepared for it.

Just watch the tape (at 12:00 mark):

Kennedy was not expecting the question. He did not have a thoughtful response in the can. Kirk's producers later said they had not artificially lengthened the period of the silence. No, uncharacteristically, they SHORTENED it so as not to embarrass their guest.

But that wasn't the only thing that made this likely the toughest interview Kennedy has had. There was more later in the video.

Do you know when Kennedy swooned again? On a simple question. Who do you like for the Supreme Court? I'm not kidding. This time Charlie gave Kennedy a couple swings of the bat. It was embarrassing.

After about 15 or 20 seconds he said he could not ever take a stab at the question. Again, the silence was disturbing. His first response was, "I couldn't answer that." Later, he hedged and said, "I'm going to pick judges that reflect my values."

"What are those values?" Kirk asked. "Because President Trump has a list. To his credit, there are 65 people. I mean, would it be more like (Elena) Kagan or Clarence Thomas?"

Kennedy responded: "I don't know. I wouldn't answer."

"But, respectfully, you're running for president," Kirk asked again. "This is a big issue with voters – especially when it comes to Second Amendment rights and abortion."

He babbled a bit without saying much.

"But who's your favorite Supreme Court justice," Kirk asked one more time.

He finally gave in.

"Earl Warren."

"So Earl Warren, whose court got rid of prayer in school," said Kirk.

Kennedy provided the name of the first activist court whose chief justice went with the majority vote on that case – 6 to 1.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is still a liberal. He may have written a good book on Tony Fauci, but he's still a liberal.

There's only one man who can save this nation – and his name is Donald Trump.

