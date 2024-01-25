'Transmasculine people with a cervix' encouraged to get cancer screenings by state's health dept

(THE POST MILLENNIAL) – The Washington State Department of Health is the latest to erase the term "women" from critical health guidance in order to appeal to the LGBTQ+ agenda.

On Tuesday, the state health department released guidance on cervical cancer screenings on X, urging "transmasculine people with a cervix," a part of the female reproductive system, to get screened for cervical cancer.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"Transmasculine people with a cervix should talk to their doctor about cervical cancer, getting screening, and the HPV vaccine. Find a LGBTQ-welcoming provider at....," said the Washington State Department of Health on X.

TRENDING: Updating my pet 'conspiracy theories'

Read the full story ›