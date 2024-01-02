Trump challenges activist bureaucrat for removing him from Maine ballot

President Trump on Tuesday went to court in Maine to challenge a decision by a partisan activist in the state's government to remove him from the 2024 presidential ballot.

That decision was announced just days ago by Shenna Bellows, the state's secretary of state.

But according to Trump's brand new filing, Bellows is "a biased decision maker who should have recused herself and otherwise failed to provide lawful due process," she lacked the legal authority to "consider the federal constitutional issues" at hand, she made many legal errors and handed out her result in "an arbitrary and capricious manner."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: Throwback! How U.S. Army spent $20,000 publishing rules for kids' game

The dispute in Maine is the same as the one in Colorado, where four Democrat activists on the state Supreme Court ordered Trump's name off the 2024 ballot. They claim, without evidence or a conviction, that he was an "insurrectionist" and under the Constitution is ineligible to be president.

Multiple other states and other judges have reached the exact opposite conclusion.

Just the News explained Trump asked a Maine court to overturn Bellows' decision, which essentially was the same as Colorado's.

"Bellows in December determined that Trump was ineligible to seek the presidency under the 14th Amendment due to his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Her decision followed a ruling from the Colorado Supreme Court to the same effect, though Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold subsequently announced she would include him on the primary ballot should the Supreme Court side with him," the report said.

Are Democrats actually creating MORE voting momentum for Trump by trying to keep him off the ballot? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (119 Votes) 1% (1 Votes)

Trump's campaign described Bellows as "a former ACLU attorney, a virulent leftist and a hyper-partisan Biden-supporting Democrat who has decided to interfere in the presidential election on behalf of Crooked Joe Biden."

The Colorado ruling already has been appealed to the Supreme Court, which is expected by experts to rule on the fight.

Analysts have suggested that, with Trump leading all challengers so far in the 2024 presidential race, Democrats fear him and are trying any number of "lawfare" attacks to try to keep him off the ballot.

Trump's petition states, "Petitioner Donald J, Trump, by and through undersigned counsel, petitions this Court for review of a final order issued by Respondent Secretary of State Shenna Bellows."

WND previously reported Republicans in Maine immediately launched an effort to remove Bellows from office.

Like the Colorado court, Bellows, without evidence or a conviction, insisted that Trump is an "insurrectionist" and removed him from the ballot.

In reality Trump never has been charged in court with "insurrection," and when Democrats made that claim in Congress, he was acquitted.

Then, in Maine, "Republican state Rep. John Andrews said he would move to file a request for a joint order to impeach Bellows, who issued a historic decision in becoming the first secretary of state to ban a presidential candidate from ballot access under the insurrection clause."

Andrews said, "I wish to file a Joint Order, or whichever is the proper parliamentary mechanism under Mason's Rules, to impeach Secretary of State Shenna Bellows. I wish to impeach Secretary Bellows on the grounds that she is barring an American citizen and 45th President of the United States, who is convicted of no crime or impeachment, their right to appear on a Maine Republican Primary ballot."

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: America – long the freest, most prosperous, powerful, altruistic and Christian nation on earth – is on the brink of destruction. Every decent and aware American adult knows this. The evidence is everywhere.

Democrat politicians today overwhelmingly favor late-term abortion up to the very moment of birth – formerly known as "infanticide." They encourage children too young to drive or vote to have their breasts and/or sex organs amputated in pursuit of a "gender transition" that is both delusional and impossible, and which leads to staggering rates of depression and suicide. They have not just allowed, but ENGINEERED, a full-scale foreign invasion of America across her southern border.

Their standard bearer, President Joe Biden – a senile, pathologically dishonest and epically corrupt career political hack – is destroying America's economy, energy sector, military, law enforcement, election integrity, national security, Constitution and overall national wellbeing as rapidly as possible. At the same time, Team Biden demonizes and, increasingly, IMPRISONS critics as "violent extremists," "domestic terrorists," "white supremacists" and "insurrectionists." Indeed, they're currently engaged in an obviously corrupt multi-front legal war against Biden's chief political rival, Donald J. Trump, in an attempt to send the 45th president of the United States to prison for the rest of his life.

None of this constitutes "politics" in any conventional or traditional American sense. Rather, it is all darkly spiritual. The greatest nation on earth is in the throes of a full-blown spiritual war between good and evil.

The big question, then, is WHAT CAN BE DONE TO SAVE AMERICA? Fortunately, real answers and uncommon wisdom are showcased in the December issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, "CAN AMERICA BE SAVED? The world's freest, most Christian nation is on the brink of destruction."

In this very special issue, readers will experience the best and deepest thoughts and strategies on how to restore America to her former goodness and greatness, from some of the nation's most respected analysts – everyone from Tucker Carlson to Dennis Prager to Victor Davis Hanson to Newt Gingrich and many more.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!