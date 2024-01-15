Would a Trump conviction impact his votes? Iowans have strong answer

By Kate Anderson

Daily Caller News Foundation

A majority of Iowa voters said that they would still support former President Donald Trump in his campaign for the White House even if he was convicted of mishandling classified documents or election interference, according to an NBC News/Des Moines Register poll released on Saturday.

Trump is currently leading the Republican pack of presidential candidates in the Hawkeye state with an average of 52%, according to RealClearPolitics. Over 60% of Iowans planning to vote on Monday said that they would support Trump during the general election even if he is convicted during one of his trials in New York, Georgia or his federal trial in Florida, according to the poll.

TRENDING: American Roulette

Nearly 20% of Iowan voters said that a Trump conviction would make it more likely for them to vote for the former president in the general election, according to the poll. Only 18% said that they would be less likely to vote for Trump if he is convicted.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Among Trump supporters in Iowa, 35% said that a conviction would increase support, while 58% said it would not impact their decision, according to the poll. The former president is currently on trial for alleged election interference, allegedly mishandling classified records and allegedly falsifying business records.

A majority of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ voters, 70%, who responded to the poll claimed that a Trump conviction would not be an issue for them, while 26% said it may prevent them from supporting him. Over 50% of former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley’s supporters indicated that Trump’s conviction would not alter their support in 2024, versus 41% arguing it would make them less likely to support the former president.

Would you vote for Donald Trump for president even if he were convicted this year? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (48 Votes) 2% (1 Votes)

The poll was conducted on Jan. 7-12, 2024 and comprised of 705 registered Iowa voters with a margin of error of +/- 3.7 percentage points.

The first Republican caucus starts in Iowa at 7 p.m. CST.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!