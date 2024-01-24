Trump cruises to victory in New Hampshire, Haley says 'far from over'

By Mary Lou Masters

Daily Caller News Foundation

CONCORD, New Hampshire — Former President Donald Trump won the first-in-the-nation primary Tuesday evening, defeating former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley by roughly nine points, according to the Associated Press.

Trump received 54.1% support from New Hampshire voters compared to Haley’s 45%, the the AP projected. The former president has now won the first two nominating contests of the 2024 season, as he secured 51% of the vote in the Iowa caucus just last week.

Donald Trumps Full Victory Speech in New Hampshire 🙌🙌🙌🙌https://t.co/EsPJKlf8Aj pic.twitter.com/bZqRMkCm77 — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) January 24, 2024

In the Iowa caucus, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis came in second with 21.2% support, followed by Haley at 19.1% and conservative businessman Vivek Ramaswamy at 7.7%. DeSantis and Ramaswamy have since withdrawn from the Republican primary, while throwing their support behind Trump over Haley.

Trump appeared to have benefitted from DeSantis’ Sunday exit in the Granite State, as his lead over Haley grew in the RealClearPolitics (RCP) average since.

Nikki Haley: "This race is far from over" pic.twitter.com/mmA3scOXVe — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 24, 2024

The upcoming nominating contests will take place next month, with Nevada holding both a state primary and party caucus on Feb. 6 and Feb. 8, respectively. Haley will appear on the primary ballot, while Trump is participating in the caucus — the only nominating contest that delegates will be awarded by.

Haley’s home state of South Carolina is next up on Feb. 24, where she is currently trailing the former president by 30.2 points in the RCP average. The state’s top Republicans — Gov. Henry McMaster and Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott — have all thrown their support behind Trump.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

