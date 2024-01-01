Trump: Dems to hold 2024 'free-for-all' to replace 'scoundrel' Biden

The Democrat nominee for president in 2024 won't be Joe Biden.

Nor Kamala Harris.

And the candidate will be chosen after a Democrat "free-for-all," according to a forecast from President Donald Trump.

Trump, far and away the leading Republican candidate for the office, also leads Democrats who say they are in the race, including Biden.

But a report from Breitbart said he's convinced Biden and Harris already are out of the running, even though Biden has repeatedly said he's campaigning.

"Trump said that while he does 'hope' that Biden hangs on for the nomination from the party of leftists, he 'can’t believe he’s going to be the nominee,'" the report said.

In an interview with Breitbart, Trump said, "He’s a cheater. He’s a scoundrel. He’s a bad guy. But in his life, he’s always been able to convince people he’s this really nice guy. I laugh when they say, 'Trump is the evil one, and he’s the nice one.' That’s the one thing he’s been able to do. All you have to do is look at his credentials. When you compare him today to 15 or 20 years ago, he’s a different kind of a guy. The guy can’t talk. The guy can’t put two sentences together. So I do think this: I cannot believe he’s going to be the nominee. I hope he is. But I can’t believe he’s going to be the nominee."

Trump, in fact, right now is dominating the presidential race, leading all other GOP candidates for the nomination and even Biden in what could be a rematch of the 2020 race for the White House.

The report said, "Asked who he thinks will replace Biden on the Democrat side atop the ticket, Trump said he does not know, but he does not think Harris will make it either. He said some Democrats would argue that if not Biden, it has to be Harris because of the promise Biden made to Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., to pick a black woman as his running mate — which was essential for Clyburn’s backing in 2020 that helped Biden secure the nomination with a resounding victory in the Democrat primary in South Carolina.

"But Trump said he thinks that Harris’s weaknesses, as evidenced by her failures on major national policy items, will prove too daunting for Democrats and that they will need to drop her as well."

Trump said he cannot confirm who will be the candidate, but said there will be a "free-for-all" among Democrats.

He said, "There will be a point at which it’s a free-for-all. … I don’t think that Biden will make it to the gate."

