Trump goes nuclear after E. Jean Carroll verdict

(TRENDING POLITICS) – A Manhattan jury has ordered former President Donald J. Trump to pay a staggering $83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll in a defamation lawsuit. The verdict on Friday afternoon, which comes as a significant blow to Trump, has elicited a fiery response from the former President, who took to social media to express his vehement disagreement and intention to appeal.

Carroll, a former magazine columnist, filed the lawsuit following her 2019 allegations that Trump had raped her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s, a claim Trump has persistently denied. Trump’s reaction on Truth Social was immediate and unreserved.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

He labeled the jury’s verdict as “absolutely ridiculous,” denouncing it as part of a “Biden Directed Witch Hunt” against him and the Republican Party. In his fiery post, Trump condemned what he perceived as a politically motivated abuse of the legal system, claiming it has stripped away fundamental First Amendment rights.

TRENDING: ADL urged law enforcement to target opponents of transgender ideology

Read the full story ›