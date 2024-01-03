Trump responds to Jack Smith ahead of appeals court arguments

By Katelynn Richardson

Daily Caller News Foundation

Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers responded to special counsel Jack Smith ahead of oral arguments, writing that a “234-year unbroken tradition” supports Trump’s claim to presidential immunity from prosecution.

Quoting extensively from early Americans like Alexander Hamilton, James Madison, Chief Justice John Marshall and Justice Joseph Story, his attorneys argue in a 41-page brief that impeachment is the proper check on “official acts” taken by presidents, not criminal prosecution. The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals is scheduled to hear oral arguments on Trump’s bid to dismiss his election interference case based on presidential immunity on Jan. 9.

TRENDING: Trump: Dems to hold 2024 'free-for-all' to replace 'scoundrel' Biden

“[P]unishment of a President always involves political considerations going beyond guilt or innocence,” Trump’s lawyers wrote. “The Framers recognized that, and they delegated to Congress the power to weigh those political considerations in the first instance.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“To allow prosecution after acquittal usurps that role and undermines the mechanism the Framers used to temper political passions: impeachment in the House and trial in the Senate,” they continued.

The Senate voted in February 2021 to acquit Trump in his second impeachment trial, where he faced the charge of inciting an insurrection.

If Trump is somehow convicted but wins the election, should he still serve as president even if it's from prison? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (8 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The attorneys wrote that the government relies on facts “outside the indictment” to suggest Trump is responsible for the events of Jan. 6 and “selectively omits key facts,” like Trump telling the crowd in his speech to “peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard” and “cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women.”

Trump was “carrying out his duties as Chief Executive to investigate the overwhelming reports of widespread election fraud,” they argue.

The D.C. Circuit ordered parties Tuesday to be prepared for questions about issues raised in friend-of-the-court briefs, which include possible constitutional issues with Smith’s appointment and challenges to the timing of Trump’s appeal.

District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan denied Trump’s bid to dismiss his case based on presidential immunity on Dec. 1. The Supreme Court declined on Dec. 22 Smith’s request for it to consider the question before allowing the D.C. Circuit to weigh in.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!