Trump special prosecutor in Georgia cited for contempt

The special prosecutor hired by Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis to orchestrate her election interference case against President Trump has a contempt of court citation on his record, according to a new report.

The Washington Examiner looked at the record involving Nathan Wade, Willis' apparent lover-turned-special prosecutor after details about the scandals involving the two surfaced.

The report noted Wade was "held in contempt of court for 'willfully' failing to turn over court documents relating to his income," including the hundreds of thousands of dollars he apparently took from Willis while assembling her claims against Trump.

The problems developed during a divorce case, apparently the same case for which Willis herself now has been told to testify.

The Examiner explained, "Wade has come under national scrutiny regarding an alleged undisclosed relationship he had with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, potentially jeopardizing the election interference case against Trump. Wade was put in charge of the prosecution of Trump by Willis, despite allegedly having little experience in such cases."

The report said the Examiner reviewed court filings that revealed Wade was "in contempt" for refusing to provide required documents about his income.

According to one defendant, Michael Roman, in the case against Trump and his associates, Wade was paid $654,000 in legal fees by Fulton County, and accusations have surfaced that he used part of those funds to go on exotic trips with Willis.

The citation against Wade was in May 2023 and came from Judge Henry R. Thompson, who found Wade failed to provide evidence.

Months later, the judge ruled Wade still hadn't complied and issued an order finding Wade in "willful contempt" of his directive, the report said.

"It is clear that Plaintiff is unwilling to cooperate and will not comply unless compelled to do so by order of this court," the judge said at the time.

The Examiner review found no evidence that Wade eventually was sanctioned.

WND has reported that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., has asked for a criminal investigation of Willis, who consulted with the White House and then assembled an unlikely "organized crime" case against President Donald Trump and more than a dozen others.

I just sent a criminal referral requesting an immediate investigation into Fani Willis and her alleged secret boyfriend, Nathan Wade, to Gov. Brian Kemp and AG Chris Carr. Georgians are sick and tired of Fani using her office to go after Joe Biden’s top political opponent rather… pic.twitter.com/kI2wnfehDn — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 10, 2024

In an announcement on social media, she said, "I just sent a criminal referral requesting an immediate investigation into Fani Willis and her alleged secret boyfriend Nathan Wade, to Gov. Brian Kemp and AG Chris Carr," she said.

"Georgians are sick and tired of Fani using her office to go after Joe Biden's top political opponent rather than going after real crime in Georgia."

Willis' case against Trump is over the events surrounding the 2020 election, which evidence now shows was subjected to outside influences that were massive – and unlike any election interference from previous elections.

Those were that Mark Zuckerberg handed out some $400 million plus to elections officials who often recruited Democrat voters. No previous American election ever had had such a massive sum injected – outside the ordinary paths of election spending, which is monitored.

Further, the FBI decided to interfere by telling media corporations to suppress accurate, but damaging, reporting about the Biden family's international business schemes.

A poll later showed that interference likely cost President Trump the 2020 election.

The New York Post explains the current scandal involving Willis is over her relationship, and hiring of, a "special prosecutor" to work on her case against Trump.

The publication reported Wade "did not deny having an affair with his boss, Fani Willis, when he was spotted Thursday for the first time since the bombshell allegations came to light."

The report said he "appeared to be openly carrying a handgun," but refused to respond, but also failed to issue a denial, "when asked by The Post if he had spent any of the $654,000 he had earned working on the Trump case to take Willis on lavish trips."

Willis, the DA in Fulton County, claims in court documents that there was "election interference" by Trump.

"She hired Wade, her alleged secret lover and a private attorney with the Atlanta-based Wade & Campbell Firm, to oversee the case in late 2021," the report said.

The accusations include that Wade paid for exotic vacations with Willis to the Caribbean and other locations, using "the legal fees he’s been paid by the Fulton County DA’s office."

The court filing said the payments made to Wade from Fulton County and his subsequent purchase of vacations with Willis could amount to honest services fraud, "a federal crime in which a vendor gives kickbacks to an employer."

The court filing charged, "It is also possible this could be prosecuted under the federal racketeering statute."

