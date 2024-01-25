A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S. WorldWND VIDEO
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Trump vows to build 'greatest Iron Dome anywhere in the world'

'We help other countries. We don't do it for ourselves. We need it too'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 24, 2024 at 8:12pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper tours the Iron Dome display with Israeli Minister of Defense Benny Gantz, Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct. 29, 2020. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper tours the Iron Dome display with Israeli Minister of Defense Benny Gantz, Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct. 29, 2020. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

(JNS) -- Donald Trump pledged to build an “Iron Dome” missile defense system for the United States if he is reelected in November’s presidential election.

The former president and Republican frontrunner to challenge the current office holder, Democrat Joe Biden, for the White House made the remarks at a rally in New Hampshire on Tuesday. He spoke ahead of the state’s primary, which he later won against his final GOP opponent Nikki Haley.

“I will build an Iron Dome over our country. A state-of-the-art missile defense shield made in the USA. We do it for other countries. We help other countries. We don’t do it for ourselves. We need it too,” Trump said.

TRENDING: 'Direct violent threat to Donald Trump': Alex Soros tweets bullet hole and 47

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







AI misled by distractions: Tissue contamination can throw medical diagnoses into chaos
Anti-aging elixir on the horizon? Revolutionary therapy works with one treatment
Trump vows to build 'greatest Iron Dome anywhere in the world'
'All evil in the world is described by the word Hamas in Hebrew'
Christian clubs said to be 'thriving' in backlash against 'After School Satan Clubs'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×