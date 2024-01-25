Trump vows to build 'greatest Iron Dome anywhere in the world'

(JNS) -- Donald Trump pledged to build an “Iron Dome” missile defense system for the United States if he is reelected in November’s presidential election.

The former president and Republican frontrunner to challenge the current office holder, Democrat Joe Biden, for the White House made the remarks at a rally in New Hampshire on Tuesday. He spoke ahead of the state’s primary, which he later won against his final GOP opponent Nikki Haley.

“I will build an Iron Dome over our country. A state-of-the-art missile defense shield made in the USA. We do it for other countries. We help other countries. We don’t do it for ourselves. We need it too,” Trump said.

