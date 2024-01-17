Trump on his way to 270-plus Electoral College votes

Iowa Republicans spoke loud and clear.

Donald Trump won Iowa big league! By 30 points, at 51%. The largest spread in the history of Iowa Republican caucuses. He won 98 of the 99 districts/counties. Trump lost one county by one vote, while Ron DeSantis finished second at 21% and Nikki Haley third at 19%, despite the millions of dollars and months of time Haley spent in Iowa. And Vivek Ramaswamy suspended his campaign after winning 7%, pledging support for Trump and asking his supporters to vote for Trump in future elections.

The top issues for Iowa Republicans, as per 1,500 exit interviews by Fox News, were:

1. "Wholesale upending/changing" the federal government

2. Illegal immigration

3. The economy

4. Crime

Those items not as important were race, DEI, international concerns, social issues and Trump court cases.

Of Iowa Republicans, 83% think that the court cases against Trump are political, and three-quarters of them think that Biden won in 2020 because of election irregularities or fraud.

Yes, Haley might win Tuesday's primary election in New Hampshire as Democrats are allowed to vote in that Republican primary election. But it is clear from Iowa that Haley will then lose her home state of South Carolina and that Trump will be the Republican nominee. Democrats' court cases cannot stop him from winning the nomination on Super Tuesday in March.

In addition:

All court cases against Trump have been brought by Democrats and/or anti-Trump RINOs and have been staged in Democratic strongholds (D.C., Atlanta, New York, Denver).

California, New York, Maryland and Massachusetts are so heavily Democratic, so lopsided, that they skew the popular vote without getting any more electoral votes for Dems.

That is exactly why the United States does not have a popular vote to elect presidents and why each state only has two U.S. senators despite the population of the state. Turnout makes no difference. Margin of victory makes no difference.

If those Democratic states have 90% turnouts with 90% voting for Dems while the rest of the country has 50 to 60% turnout, then those states skew the popular vote. Our Founding Fathers were very smart to develop an electoral and legislative system to stop that kind of domination from happening.

If Trump wins any three of the seven battleground states by only 1% in each of them, then he wins the White House with slightly more than the needed 270 Electoral College votes even though he probably loses the popular vote. Right now, CNN has Trump winning more than 270 without even counting three of those seven battleground states and Biden wining only 225.

Democrats understand this. That is why they are trying to get Trump eliminated from selective state ballots. So far, they've failed in every battleground state. Instead, their actions are causing a backlash, with more Americans supporting for Trump. Let's hope their "logic" continues to help usher in a second term for President Trump.

