Trump's D.C. trial could trigger a national crisis

A strong president is essential to hold our vast country together, as President Andrew Jackson did amid regional conflict in the 1820s and 1830s. Joe Biden has just kicked off his presidential campaign with two extraordinarily divisive speeches in which he demonized and declared political war on Trump's supporters, rather than try to persuade them.

Biden delivered these political speeches in Pennsylvania and in South Carolina, the former a must-win state for him in November and the latter a must-win state in his primary. In his remarks Biden demonstrated his discordant campaign strategy of defining MAGA Republicans as enemies of America, when it is Biden who is failing with his weak leadership.

Prominent Democrats are increasingly voicing doubts that Biden can win. Even Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., who is credited with delivering the nomination to Biden in 2020, stated on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that his "problem is that we have not been able to break through that MAGA wall" of support for Trump.

Trump's rivals candidly doubt whether an apparent election of the incompetent Biden would even be legitimate at this point. Haley, DeSantis and Ramaswamy all stated last week that they would not necessarily accept a reported election result declaring Biden to be the winner, to the dismay of the liberal media.

Yet Haley also says that she would wait until all the prosecutions of Trump have completed and all of the appeals are exhausted, which takes many years, before pardoning him if she were president. This ongoing circus of politicized prosecutions continues to divide our country at a time when we are vulnerable to a potential impasse in budget negotiations in Congress.

The latest fiscal cliff is Jan. 19, by which Congress needs to agree on funding the federal government to avoid a shutdown. A framework of a mammoth $1.7 trillion spending deal was announced on Sunday but fails to make the cuts that conservatives seek.

Most Republicans continue to reject the liberal narrative about the protests at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, which just had its three-year anniversary, and on Sunday Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., accurately described those who remain imprisoned as "hostages." Some 34% of Republican voters feel the disorderly conduct on that day was actually provoked by the FBI.

In the growing disunity under Biden, the mayor of New York City just sued bus companies for merely transporting illegal aliens from Texas to Manhattan. Since all these migrants were released on parole by the Biden administration to go wherever they wish, private buses should not be subject to this unprecedented retaliation for facilitating their travel.

The Biden administration has demanded the U.S. Supreme Court allow it to remove a floating barrier erected by Texas down the middle of a stretch of the Rio Grande that separates Texas from Mexico. Texas is being forced by the D.C. elite to continue daily to accept many thousands of impoverished, illiterate illegal aliens into that conservative state.

This regional conflict is the worst we've seen in our lifetimes. Yet so far the U.S. Supreme Court has been missing in action despite the growing conflicts among the states, and between red states and the federal government.

The effort by blue states to keep Trump off the ballot dramatically ratchets up the dissonance. It is no longer a genuine national election if states can exclude the leading presidential candidate of the rival party from their ballot, as unfolds now.

Perhaps the Supreme Court has finally recognized its job to try to reduce regional conflicts. On Friday the high court took swift action to intervene by accepting Trump's request for review of the improper exclusion of him from the ballot by Democrat-controlled Colorado.

Yet the Supreme Court risks doing too little, too late on the many crises pulling our country apart. A biased conviction of Trump in the exceedingly unfair venue of D.C. would not be well-received by Republicans and red states, and the Supreme Court should not allow that divisive political manipulation to occur.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin in eight weeks against Trump in the backyard of the Deep State. Violating the Obama-appointed presiding judge's order placing this case on a temporary hold, prosecutor Jack Smith piled on with yet another distorted filing against Trump last week, to which Trump's attorneys properly responded by requesting sanctions against Smith.

On Tuesday, a Democrat-majority panel of the D.C. Circuit indicated its desire to allow this extremely disruptive criminal trial to proceed against Trump in the stacked D.C. venue. CNN shows Trump ahead nationwide with more than the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency, and a politically motivated criminal trial against Trump in the biased D.C. could trigger a national crisis.

