Tucker Carlson reigniting speculation Jeff Epstein was murdered in jail cell

Tucker Carlson started off 2024 by reigniting speculation sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was actually murdered, as opposed to the official narrative of suicide since the wealthy financier was discovered dead in his New York City jail cell in 2019.

Carlson released a brief video clip on New Year's Day showing Mark Epstein, Jeffrey's brother, attempting to see the prehospital care report, or PCR, from the city's fire department.

"The U.S. government claims Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in a federal detention facility in Manhattan four and a half years ago, just before his trial. If that's true, why are there so few records available from that night?" Carlson wondered.

Is the news we hear every day actually broadcasting messages from God? The answer is an absolute yes! Find out how!

TRENDING: Face it, bub! Woman slaps Hershey's with $5 million lawsuit for 'misleading' candy

"Here's Mark Epstein trying to get a copy of one of the most basic documents of all, the prehospital care report, written by the EMS team that moved his brother's body out of the cell."

The U.S. government claims Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in a federal detention facility in Manhattan four and a half years ago, just before his trial. If that’s true, why are there so few records available from that night? Here’s Mark Epstein trying to get a copy of one of the… pic.twitter.com/yI2RLmOUQf — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) January 1, 2024

"But as of right now, you're telling me you can't find the PCR report," Mark Epstein says to a New York fire official in the video.

Was Jeffrey Epstein murdered in his New York jail cell? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (66 Votes) 1% (1 Votes)

"Not for the 10th of August, 2019," the official responds. "It's not in the fire department database. I don't know why. If it's supposed to be there, we'll find out."

Carlson added, "We'll be interviewing Mark Epstein soon."

Since Jeffrey Epstein's body was found and an autopsy was performed, his brother has called the four-years-in-the-making Justice Department report on his death "blatant bullsh**," according to Business Insider.

"It doesn't make sense. Could you get that through your f***ing head? It doesn't make sense," Epstein said. "Pardon my language, but I got a lot of calls today and I've lost my patience for the people that listen to this sh** and don't ask the right questions."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

In June of 2023, Business Insider reported:

Epstein's body was examined by Kristen Roman, a medical examiner for the city of New York. Mark Epstein hired Michael Baden, a famed forensic pathologist, to oversee the four-hour procedure. They came away with different conclusions. Baden still had questions about how Epstein's body was found. He believed the ligatures on Epstein's neck and the pattern of broken bones were more consistent with homicide — not suicide by hanging with a bedsheet. Roman was inconclusive, though her boss later ruled the death a suicide while offering little additional explanation to the public. The absence of information, and Epstein's connections with powerful people, bred theories that Epstein was murdered in his jail cell. Tuesday's 122-page report from the inspector general's office, which is statutorily protected from the political winds, was supposed to be the final word. "There's a lot of really blatant bullshit things there," he said. Michael Thomas, the guard who found Jeffrey Epstein dead, said the financier's body was "suspended from the top bunk in a near-seated position, with his buttocks approximately 1 inch to 1 inch and a half off the floor and his legs extended out straight on the floor," according to the report. But the marks from the noose, fashioned from a torn orange bedsheet, were on the lower part of Epstein's neck. Mark Epstein called that part of the report "a glaring fuck up." He told Insider that, if Jeffrey Epstein really died in that position, the noose would have ridden up the neck and looped up near his ears. "The pictures I have from the autopsy showed that the noose mark was lower on his neck and it was more straight back as opposed to riding up in the back towards his ears," Mark Epstein said. "So he couldn't have been hanging that way, as they say, and leaving this mark on his neck." "Also, if he was hanging from the way they said, that doesn't match up to where the broken bones are in his neck," he added. Epstein theorized that the marks came from someone who punched or karate-chopped his brother in the neck. "What most likely happened is that those marks are probably because he got either punched or a karate chop into the neck by whoever killed him," Epstein said. "Because that's a technique they use to incapacitate people that they're going to eliminate. That makes much more sense." Epstein noted that the inspector general's office, in all its four years of working on the report, never asked Baden for an interview. The report, however, notes that investigators spoke directly to Roman. She concluded that the hemorrhages, blood flow, and skin marks on Epstein's neck and face were more consistent with suicide than strangulation. She also noted there was "no evidence of defensive wounds" if Epstein had fought off an attacker. "Epstein did not have any marks on his hands (no broken fingernails, no debris under the fingernails, no contusions to his knuckles) that would have evidenced a fight, and, other than an abrasion on his arm likely due to convulsing from hanging, no bruising on his body," the Justice Department report says. In an interview Tuesday night with Insider, Baden – who estimated he's conducted over a thousand autopsies on deaths in New York state jails and prisons over the past five decades – maintained that Epstein's injuries were more consistent with homicide than suicide. He also said a "karate blow" could have been the cause of his death. "The autopsy findings are much more suggestive of homicidal manual strangulation or compression of the neck with being stepped on, or with a shoe or a knee," he said. "Or a karate blow can cause three fractures in the neck."

Politicians squirm when asked about release of this information: https://t.co/hm9lv0SSoI — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 1, 2024

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: America – long the freest, most prosperous, powerful, altruistic and Christian nation on earth – is on the brink of destruction. Every decent and aware American adult knows this. The evidence is everywhere.

Democrat politicians today overwhelmingly favor late-term abortion up to the very moment of birth – formerly known as "infanticide." They encourage children too young to drive or vote to have their breasts and/or sex organs amputated in pursuit of a "gender transition" that is both delusional and impossible, and which leads to staggering rates of depression and suicide. They have not just allowed, but ENGINEERED, a full-scale foreign invasion of America across her southern border.

Their standard bearer, President Joe Biden – a senile, pathologically dishonest and epically corrupt career political hack – is destroying America's economy, energy sector, military, law enforcement, election integrity, national security, Constitution and overall national wellbeing as rapidly as possible. At the same time, Team Biden demonizes and, increasingly, IMPRISONS critics as "violent extremists," "domestic terrorists," "white supremacists" and "insurrectionists." Indeed, they're currently engaged in an obviously corrupt multi-front legal war against Biden's chief political rival, Donald J. Trump, in an attempt to send the 45th president of the United States to prison for the rest of his life.

None of this constitutes "politics" in any conventional or traditional American sense. Rather, it is all darkly spiritual. The greatest nation on earth is in the throes of a full-blown spiritual war between good and evil.

The big question, then, is WHAT CAN BE DONE TO SAVE AMERICA? Fortunately, real answers and uncommon wisdom are showcased in the December issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, "CAN AMERICA BE SAVED? The world's freest, most Christian nation is on the brink of destruction."

In this very special issue, readers will experience the best and deepest thoughts and strategies on how to restore America to her former goodness and greatness, from some of the nation's most respected analysts – everyone from Tucker Carlson to Dennis Prager to Victor Davis Hanson to Newt Gingrich and many more.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!