Tucker as VP candidate? 'Certainly a contender,' Don Jr. says

Tucker Carlson certainly is a "contender" to be a candidate for vice president, according to Donald Trump Jr.

The comments came during Trump Jr.'s recent interview on Newsmax, where he responded to the idea that independent journalist Carlson, whose online reports are followed by millions and millions of people, could be No. 2 on the GOP ticket.

The No. 1 slot increasingly appears to belong to President Donald Trump, after this week's victory in Iowa's caucuses, where he won 98 of 99 counties. Polls also show him leading all contenders – from either party.

Networth anchor Rob Finnerty asked Trump Jr., "Don, is your dad serious about Tucker Carlson? Are those rumors serious?"

"That clearly would be on the table, right? I mean they’re very friendly, I think they agree on virtually all of these things. They certainly agree on stopping the never-ending wars. And so, I would love to see that happen. That would certainly be a contender," he responded.

Other names mentioned included Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio and famed neurosurgeon Ben Carson.

"You need someone who’s in alignment, as well as, like, aggressive. You actually need a fighter," Trump Jr. said. "The Republicans in Washington, D.C., are weak. You can have the House, the Senate, and they’ll still roll over."

A report at Mediaite confirmed one person Trump Jr. would oppose, Nikki Haley.

A report at Off the Press said, "Although it is not yet clear if this speculation will become reality, it is notable that Carlson has emerged as a leading voice among conservatives, with a massive following and a penchant for expressing controversial, but widely appealing viewpoints. His immense popularity and influence have made him an attractive option for the elder Trump, who is eager to rally support and secure another term in office."

WND previously reported on comments from one powerful voice.

That explained a report from Axios noted Melania Trump's apparent endorsement.

The report confirms, "Melania Trump is an advocate for picking Tucker Carlson, the booted Fox News star. She thinks Carlson would make a powerful onstage extension of her husband, a source close to Trump told us. The former first lady has made few campaign appearances this time around – but a Trump-Carlson ticket might encourage her to hit the trail."

The report also charges that Trump, if elected, "would build a Cabinet and White House staff based mainly on two imperatives: pre-vetted loyalty to him and a commitment to stretch legal and governance boundaries, sources who talk often with the leading GOP presidential candidate tell Axios."

The report claims that Trump's candidates for filling federal positions would "want to target and jail critics, including government officials and journalists; deport undocumented immigrants or put them in detainment camps, and unleash the military to target drug cartels in Mexico, or possibly crack down on criminals or protesters at home."

Actually, Trump has promised to close the southern border, which was opened by Joe Biden who has allowed in millions of illegal aliens, likely to include terrorists. He also wants to take government out of individuals' lives, restore a powerful American presence, fix Biden's energy industry mistakes, shut down Biden's involvements in foreign wars and more.

The Post-Millennial reported on the source's comments about Melania Trump's preference.

The report said Trump already has revealed his opinion, although not decision, when he said, "I like Tucker a lot. I guess I would. I think I'd say I would because he's got great common sense. You know when they say that 'you guys are conservative' or 'I'm conservative.' It's not that we're conservative. We have common sense. We want to have safe borders. We want to have a wall because walls work."

The report continued, "In late November, Carlson revealed that he became an active Trump supporter after the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago in August of 2022 during which they seized classified documents after the DOJ claimed he was supposed to give them to the National Archives."

Carlson said, "I certainly support Trump. I'll tell you that. I've always agreed with Trump's policies, always, and I lost friends over it. I've never really actively supported anybody because it's not my job to actively support people. But, I became an active Trump supporter when they raided Mar-a-Lago last summer, the summer of 2022. That just can't stand."

He explained, "I agree with Trump on a lot, but even if I disagreed with Trump on a lot, I'd still be a Trump supporter because you cannot allow the regime, the president of the United States, to use the Justice Department to knock the frontrunner out of the race. You can't do that."

Here are Trump's comments:

Trump says he would consider Tucker Carlson as a potential Vice President: “I like Tucker a lot. He’s got great common sense.” pic.twitter.com/9EeOQrRnv8 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 9, 2023

