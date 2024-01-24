A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
U.N. floats funding for groups who 'diverted' aid to Hamas and worked with terrorists

Hundreds of millions of dollars redirected for terror – including for rockets and tunnels

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 24, 2024 at 9:18am
Joe Biden delivers remarks at the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in New York. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

By Jake Smith
Daily Caller News Foundation

A key U.N. office is requesting that over $1 billion in aid be provided to Gaza through “partner” organizations, some of which have been previously sanctioned for “working with terror groups,” according to a watchdog report exclusively obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the occupied Palestinian territory (UN OCHA-oPt) coordinates humanitarian action within Gaza and the West Bank, and is currently requesting a $1.2 billion total appeal for roughly 80 partners, which includes non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and sister agencies at the U.N., to deliver aid to the region. In some cases, aid handled by UN OCHA-oPt’s partner NGOs has ended up being “diverted” to Hamas for “terror purposes,” according to a report from NGO Monitor obtained by the DCNF.

Copy of Concerns About OCHA… by jakesmith

“Many of these same U.N. agencies and NGOs were responsible for the hundreds of millions of dollars in humanitarian aid that Hamas systematically diverted for terror purposes – including for rockets and tunnels,” according to the NGO Monitor report. Some of these partners lobbied the U.S. and Europe to loosen regulations and standards surrounding the delivery of aid, thereby making it directly easier for it to be stolen.

Is the United Nations clearly supporting terrorists?

“There is no evidence to support a conclusion that the U.N. agencies and NGOs have will and security capabilities to prevent further large-scale abuse by Hamas and other brutal terror actors in Gaza,” the NGO Monitor report reads. “The lack of transparency and the possibility that the grantees are problematic actors are concerning.”

“At least two of the NGO partners” were previously sanctioned for ties to terrorism; World Vision’s location in Israel was approved for disbandment by an Israeli court in 2023 over terrorism financing, one year after the organization’s Gaza manager, Mohammad El-Halabi, was convicted for his “active and significant part in the activities of Hamas,” according to the report. The second, Norwegian People’s Aid, reached a settlement in 2018 after being civilly accused of providing “material support” to Iran, Hamas and other Islamic terror organizations, according to the Department of Justice.

UN OCHA-oPt also noted in its $1.2 billion appeal that its first strategic objective is to protect the rights of Palestinians living under “occupation” and “blockade,” language commonly associated with “false allegations that Israel commits war crimes and crimes against humanity,” according to the report. UN OCHA-oPt also made a request for $50 million in legal aid for the protection of Palestinians, which is often “exploited” by political NGOs as “lawfare” against Israel.

UN OCHA-oPt did not respond to a request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







