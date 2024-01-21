U.N. head: Netanyahu won't answer my phone calls

(JNS) -- António Guterres, secretary-general of the United Nations, told Al Jazeera on Wednesday from Davos, Switzerland, that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declined to take his phone calls since Hamas terrorists attacked Israel on Oct. 7.

Guterres told the Doha, Qatar-based broadcaster that he has “asked to speak to Prime Minister Netanyahu and until now, that phone call has not been received.”

The secretary-general added that he has “been talking to other people, and I can tell you we are working with Israel based on the interest of the Israeli people and the interest of the Palestinian people, and nothing will make us move away from that principle.”

Read the full story ›