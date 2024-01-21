A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
U.N. head: Netanyahu won't answer my phone calls

'Mr. Secretary-General, in what world do you live? Definitely, this is not our world'

WND News Services
Published January 21, 2024
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Video screenshot)

(JNS) -- António Guterres, secretary-general of the United Nations, told Al Jazeera on Wednesday from Davos, Switzerland, that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declined to take his phone calls since Hamas terrorists attacked Israel on Oct. 7.

Guterres told the Doha, Qatar-based broadcaster that he has “asked to speak to Prime Minister Netanyahu and until now, that phone call has not been received.”

The secretary-general added that he has “been talking to other people, and I can tell you we are working with Israel based on the interest of the Israeli people and the interest of the Palestinian people, and nothing will make us move away from that principle.”

