U.S. Army reviving production of iconic war weapon

By Micaela Burrow

Daily Caller News Foundation

The U.S. Army has revived production of the M777 howitzer after the weapon’s success in Ukraine generated widespread demand for more of the artillery workhorse, The Wall Street Journal reported.

British defense company BAE Systems announced Thursday it would restart production lines for the main structure of the weapon for the U.S. Army at a preliminary contract of $50 million and hopes to begin producing full weapons. The new parts, set to be delivered by 2025, will primarily be used to refurbish existing M777s operating in Ukraine, the WSJ reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

More than eight countries have expressed interest in purchasing the M777, BAE said, according to the WSJ. The U.S. Army approves all foreign military sales of the M777.

The system has proven resilient and easy to repair compared to lighter versions of the howitzer that can propel themselves, contributing to its popularity, according to the WSJ. Ukraine fields more M777s than any other Western-donated artillery system.

Ukrainian artillerymen say the M777 is easier to fire and repair than other Western howitzer varieties deployed in Ukraine, the WSJ reported. The gun is accurate and its lightweight parts make it simple to transport across muddy terrain.

“Weapons that get visibility and credibility during a conflict often generate foreign sales,” Mark Cancian, an adviser with the Center for Strategic and International Studies and former U.S. Marine Corps artillery officer, told the WSJ. Restarting dead production lines is a rare event, he added.

The U.S. has sent Ukraine 198 of the M777 howitzers and more than 2 million 155 mm artillery rounds for the system, according to the latest numbers as of Dec. 27.

The M777 has to be towed, rendering it more vulnerable to targeted destruction by the enemy and placing their crews in greater view of the enemy, according to the WSJ. Shrapnel can also produce outsized damage due to the M777’s lightweight titanium construction.

An estimated 77 of the Western-donated M777s have been disabled or destroyed in Ukraine, according to Oryx, a team of open-source analysts that has documented visual evidence of asset losses related to the Russia-Ukraine War.

“This restart of production of the major structures for the U.S. Army’s M777s comes at a critical time, with howitzers deployed on operations in Ukraine. The U.S., as well as Canada and Australia, has donated M777s to Ukraine. We understand that they are performing well and we are very proud of our role in supporting our allies,” BAE Systems weapons chief John Borton said in the statement.

Supply chain challenges forced BAE to identify new sourcing for titanium, the company said.

The Army did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

