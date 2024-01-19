A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
CommentaryCOLUMN DU JOUR
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

The U.S. campaign to oust Netanyahu

Caroline Glick: Anthony Blinken gave Israel an ultimatum to support Palestinian statehood or else

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 19, 2024 at 6:39pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(CAROLINEGLICK.COM) -- Is Israel on the cusp of political upheaval? In recent days, evidence has grown that two key actors—the Biden administration and Israel’s security establishment—are both pushing the country in that direction to advance their longstanding common goal of ousting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the religious-right bloc from power.

The Biden administration showed its hand on Tuesday when U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken gave Israel an ultimatum to support Palestinian statehood or risk demonization by the administration.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Blinken restated the administration’s demand that Netanyahu present a plan for the day after the war against Hamas in Gaza and the administration’s goal of using the war to establish a Palestinian state. Blinken insisted that the only side that refuses to accept the administration’s goal is the Israeli public—and its leader, Netanyahu.

Insisting that “Arab leaders, Palestinian leaders” have prepared their people for Palestinian statehood, Blinken said: “I think the challenge now, the question now, is is Israeli society prepared to engage on these questions? Is it prepared to have that mindset?”

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







U.S. fighter jets take out Houthi missile launchers in 6th retaliatory strike
WATCH: Donald Trump gives remarks in Concord, New Hampshire
The U.S. campaign to oust Netanyahu
WATCH: Tucker Carlson: A spirit of sadness has descended on the country
See the 2024 March for Life
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×