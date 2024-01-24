A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
U.S. Navy intercepts Houthi missiles fired toward American ship in latest Red Sea spar

M/V Maersk Detroit sustains no damage, continuing transit

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 24, 2024 at 1:35pm
Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 1st Class Martre Gober signals to an AV-8B Harrier attached to Marine Attack Squadron 214 on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Essex in the Arabian Gulf, Sept. 19, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 1st Class Martre Gober signals to an AV-8B Harrier attached to Marine Attack Squadron 214 on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Essex in the Arabian Gulf, Sept. 19, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

By Jake Smith
Daily Caller News Foundation

The U.S. Navy shot down missiles fired by the Yemeni-based Houthis toward a U.S. commercial vessel in the Red Sea on Wednesday.

The Houthis fired a series of ballistic missiles toward the M/V Maersk Detroit traveling through the Gulf of Aden; one of the missiles fell into the sea before it could hit its target, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed. The other two missiles were intercepted by the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Gravely before they ever hit their intended target.

The Detroit sustained no damage and is continuing its transit, a U.S. official told Fox News reporter Liz Friden.

The Houthis have launched a barrage of attacks against commercial liners and U.S. and coalition forces in the Red Sea since Oct. 7 in a show of support for Hamas’ war against Israel. The terrorist group operates out of Yemen but is supported and financed by Iran, the world’s largest state sponsor of terror.

The Houthis aggression in the Red Sea prompted the Department of Defense (DOD) to create an international coalition task force in December to deter attacks against commercial liners transiting the region. This did not deter the Houthis and the coalition task force subsequently launched a series of retaliatory strikes against their military and radar operation hubs in Yemen.

The U.S. and U.K. conducted another round of retaliatory strikes against the Houthis on Monday as the conflict continues in the region.

The DOD has evaded questions as to whether it believes limited strikes targeting the Houthis military capabilities will work long-term. President Joe Biden said last week he does not believe the strikes are working, but noted they will continue regardless.

The DOD did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







