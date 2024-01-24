U.S. Navy intercepts Houthi missiles fired toward American ship in latest Red Sea spar

By Jake Smith

Daily Caller News Foundation

The U.S. Navy shot down missiles fired by the Yemeni-based Houthis toward a U.S. commercial vessel in the Red Sea on Wednesday.

The Houthis fired a series of ballistic missiles toward the M/V Maersk Detroit traveling through the Gulf of Aden; one of the missiles fell into the sea before it could hit its target, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed. The other two missiles were intercepted by the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Gravely before they ever hit their intended target.

TRENDING: Why I watched the 'Mean Girls' movie

The Detroit sustained no damage and is continuing its transit, a U.S. official told Fox News reporter Liz Friden.

Houthis Attack Commercial Shipping Vessel with Anti-Ship Missiles On Jan. 24 at approximately 2 p.m. (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists fired three anti-ship ballistic missiles from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward the U.S.-flagged, owned, and operated… pic.twitter.com/nlAJgVDgDU — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) January 24, 2024

The Houthis have launched a barrage of attacks against commercial liners and U.S. and coalition forces in the Red Sea since Oct. 7 in a show of support for Hamas’ war against Israel. The terrorist group operates out of Yemen but is supported and financed by Iran, the world’s largest state sponsor of terror.

The Houthis aggression in the Red Sea prompted the Department of Defense (DOD) to create an international coalition task force in December to deter attacks against commercial liners transiting the region. This did not deter the Houthis and the coalition task force subsequently launched a series of retaliatory strikes against their military and radar operation hubs in Yemen.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The U.S. and U.K. conducted another round of retaliatory strikes against the Houthis on Monday as the conflict continues in the region.

The DOD has evaded questions as to whether it believes limited strikes targeting the Houthis military capabilities will work long-term. President Joe Biden said last week he does not believe the strikes are working, but noted they will continue regardless.

The DOD did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!