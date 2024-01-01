U.S. twins born 40 minutes apart, but in different years

(FOX NEWS) -- A set of New Jersey twins were born on different days – and different years – during New Year's weekend.
Virtua Voorhees Hospital in Voorhees Township announced that two twin boys, Ezra and Ezekial, came into the world over the holiday weekend.
"One entered the world late into the evening on December 31; the other arrived on January 1, soon after 2024 began," the South Jersey hospital said in a press release, which was obtained by FOX 29 Philadelphia.