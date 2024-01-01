A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
U.S. twins born 40 minutes apart, but in different years

One entered the world late into the evening on Dec. 31; the other arrived on Jan. 1, soon after 2024 began

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 1, 2024 at 6:03pm
Ezra was born on Dec. 31, 2023, while Ezekial was born on Jan. 1, 2024. (Virtua Health)

(FOX NEWS) -- A set of New Jersey twins were born on different days – and different years – during New Year's weekend.

Virtua Voorhees Hospital in Voorhees Township announced that two twin boys, Ezra and Ezekial, came into the world over the holiday weekend.

"One entered the world late into the evening on December 31; the other arrived on January 1, soon after 2024 began," the South Jersey hospital said in a press release, which was obtained by FOX 29 Philadelphia.

