Education Politics U.S.BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
University offers woke science course with no final exam

'Students will implement African American sensibilities to analyze chemistry'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 15, 2024 at 8:15pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Rice University is offering an 'Afrochemistry' class that promises to analyze science through a 'contemporary African-American lens.'

Marketed as 'the study of black-life matter', a play on words merging science jargon with the Black Lives Matter movement, the course begins this semester.

The course description on the university's website explains students will 'apply chemical tools and analysis to understand black life in the US' and 'implement African American sensibilities to analyze chemistry.'

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







