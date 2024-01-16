University offers woke science course with no final exam

(FOX NEWS) -- Rice University is offering an 'Afrochemistry' class that promises to analyze science through a 'contemporary African-American lens.'

Marketed as 'the study of black-life matter', a play on words merging science jargon with the Black Lives Matter movement, the course begins this semester.

The course description on the university's website explains students will 'apply chemical tools and analysis to understand black life in the US' and 'implement African American sensibilities to analyze chemistry.'

Read the full story ›