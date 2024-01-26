University officials delay plan to hire illegal immigrant students

Brandon Poulter

Daily Caller News Foundation

The University of California (UC) Regents delayed a plan that would have allowed illegal immigrant students to have jobs on campus, according to Politico.

The UC Regents voted on Thursday to put the plan on hold for at least a year, according to Politico. The Department of Homeland Security previously pressed UC officials to reconsider the plan, which it saw as a violation of federal law.

“We concluded that the proposed legal pathway is not viable at this time, and in fact carries significant risks for the institution and for those we serve,” UC President Michael Drake told Politico. “For that reason, it is inadvisable for the university to initiate implementation right now.”

There are approximately 4,000 undocumented students enrolled in the UC system who will be unable to obtain campus jobs and paid fellowships, according to Politico. The students are amongst illegal immigrants who came to the U.S. as children and cannot work because of legal challenges to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

UC Regent John Pérez was saddened by the decision, according to Politico.

“Quite frankly, I wish I was more surprised,” Pérez told Politico.

The university will pursue “experiential learning” opportunities for students, instead, Drake reportedly said.

Immigration is a pivotal issue for the upcoming 2024 presidential election, with 43% of Hispanic adults identifying immigration as the number one issue, according to an Associated Press (AP)-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll. The Biden administration released more than 800,000 illegal immigrants into the U.S. with future court dates in 2023.

UC did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

