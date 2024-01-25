A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
EducationTHE LEFT UNHINGED
University releases LGBT directory with 20+ 'genders'

'Non-binary transmasculine'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 25, 2024 at 2:15pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Every year, Portland State University releases a list of its LGBTQ community members and supporters.

This year’s list, obtained by Young America’s Foundation, includes more than 20 genders and sexual orientations, including one called “SaulChad.” The list is a project of the public university’s “Queer Resource Center.”

“Each year we ask our trans and queer community to join us in celebration to sign our annual OUT list to help us destigmatize being out in school and at work,” the center states on its website. “All PSU students, staff, faculty, alum, community members, and allies are invited to sign the list, we post it every year at the end of October on our website.”

WND News Services
