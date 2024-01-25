University releases LGBT directory with 20+ 'genders'

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Every year, Portland State University releases a list of its LGBTQ community members and supporters.

This year’s list, obtained by Young America’s Foundation, includes more than 20 genders and sexual orientations, including one called “SaulChad.” The list is a project of the public university’s “Queer Resource Center.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“Each year we ask our trans and queer community to join us in celebration to sign our annual OUT list to help us destigmatize being out in school and at work,” the center states on its website. “All PSU students, staff, faculty, alum, community members, and allies are invited to sign the list, we post it every year at the end of October on our website.”

TRENDING: Updating my pet 'conspiracy theories'

Read the full story ›