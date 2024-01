(FOX NEWS) -- Actor Alec Musser, famous for his roles in "All My Children" and "Grown Ups," passed away on Saturday, Fox News Digital can confirm. He was 50 years old.

His fiancée, Paige Press, says Musser was suffering from "a severe case of Covid," and believes he died from the illness. He was both vaccinated and boosted. She says he died at their home in Del Mar, California.

Musser confirmed that an autopsy would be conducted.

