Vegan mayor under fire after he advocates ditching diabetes medication

'I went on a whole-food, plant-based diet'

Published January 11, 2024 at 3:03pm
Published January 11, 2024 at 3:03pm
(Pixabay)

(FREE BEACON) – New York City mayor Eric Adams (D.) is facing criticism after he claimed in a Netflix documentary that he reversed his type 2 diabetes purely by going vegan and not using his insulin.

"When she saw my number reverse in my A1C, what is the, an indicator of your sugar level, she said, 'Wow, the medicine must be working.' And I remember placing all the medicine on the table, unused, and said, ‘No, I didn’t use the medicine. I went on a whole-food, plant-based diet,'" Adams says in the documentary, describing a checkup with his endocrinologist after his diagnosis.

Adams recounted the story, as reported Wednesday by Vice News, in an interview for the Netflix series "You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment," which tracks a study measuring the health effects of a vegan versus omnivorous diet on sets of twins. The mayor appears in the series along with other prominent advocates of veganism.

WND News Services
