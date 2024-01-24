On video: Democrat reveals 'smoking gun' against Trump

A lot of Republicans had seen this coming already: The Democrats using any weapon available to push for a Joe Biden victory in November, including voting for GOP opponents of President Donald Trump.

It’s now documented on video, posted online by Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA.

In New Hampshire, a voter, a Democrat, voted in the Republican primary for Nikki Haley.

Asked, "Why did you vote for Nikki Haley?" he said. "To vote against Trump."

He then confirmed he would vote for Joe Biden in the general election.

The campaign is an attempt to make it appear Trump has less support than he actually has, an improbable task given that he's tens of points ahead of Haley and just about as far ahead of any Democrat just now.

That would include Biden, whose numbers have been plunging based on his catastrophic southern border actions, horrible economic news for consumers, weak presentation of America around the world and his fanatical dedication to the abortion and transgender ideologies.

🚨SMOKING GUN: CNN has a New Hampshire voter who is voting for Nikki Haley in the GOP primary and will switch his vote to Joe Biden in the general election. This is an OUTRAGE. This must be fixed immediately. pic.twitter.com/jcRb3gf4Sh — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 24, 2024

Kirk noted, "This is an OUTRAGE. This must be fixed immediately."

On Tuesday, at the New Hampshire primary, the Daily Caller News Foundation confirmed some 70% of voters who backed Haley were not Republicans.

That was from a CNN exit poll.

The report explained, "Former President Donald Trump won the primary after he secured a record-setting victory in the Iowa caucuses Jan. 15., winning the New Hampshire race by a roughly nine point margin, according to The Associated Press. CNN reporter David Chalian outlined which voters backed the Republican contenders.

“Among Trump voters, 70% of them, according to our exit polls, are registered Republicans,” Chalian said. “Donald Trump, his support, 27% of his voters are registered undeclared or independents, 3% were unregistered before today.”

WATCH:



“Look at how that compares to Nikki Haley, it’s a complete reversal, it’s an alternate universe,” Chalian continued. “Among Haley voters, 70% are registered undeclared, only 27% are registered Republicans.”

The report continued, "Trump led Haley by 19.3% in the RealClearPolitics average of polls for the New Hampshire primary taken from Jan. 16 to Jan. 22.

