'The View' host accuses Trump of being 'selective' for supporting 'his grieving wife'

Jason Cohen

Daily Caller News Foundation

“The View” co-host Ana Navarro on Thursday accused former President Donald Trump of being “selective” for political reasons about when he spends time with former first lady Melania Trump, whose mother recently passed away.

Melania announced her mother’s death on Tuesday after her lengthy battle with an undisclosed illness. Navarro suggested on “CNN News Central” that Trump exploits his wife’s grief by choosing when to spend time with her based on when it’s convenient for him politically.

“His supporters in Congress are tweeting attacks on the judge for not having postponed the proceedings so he could be with his wife Melania who just lost her mom,” Navarro stated. “But the same guy who wanted to be with his wife Melania was in Iowa yesterday campaigning. And the same guy who wanted to be with his wife Melania was hosting a New Year’s party when his wife was in the hospital with her dying mother. So it seems like it’s very selective when he wants to be with his grieving wife.”

Trump told guests at his Mar-a-Lago New Year’s event that Melania was not making public appearances so she could be with her mother in the hospital. “Her mother, Amalija, is very ill. But hopefully she’ll be recovering,” Trump told the crowd. “It’s a tough one, a very tough one.” Melania was also absent from the Trump family Christmas card so she could spend time with her mother, Page Six reported.

“It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija,” Melania posted on Tuesday. “Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy.”

