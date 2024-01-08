A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
TROUBLE IN THE HOLY LAND
Violence explodes in West Bank, killing East Jerusalem man, policewoman

Also Sunday, a ramming attack kills a 4-year-old Palestinian girl and wounds woman

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 7, 2024 at 7:10pm
Sgt. Shar Germai (Courtesy Israel Police)

Sgt. Shar Germai (Courtesy Israel Police)

(JUST THE NEWS) -- Violence rocked the West Bank on Sunday after an East Jerusalem driver was shot dead hours after a roadside bomb killed a border policewoman and injured three others.

Also on Sunday, a 3-year-old Palestinian girl was killed when police tried to stop a ramming attack at an East Jerusalem checkpoint, Israeli officials said.

The first death was of Sgt. Shai Germai, 19, who "was killed by a terrorist road-side explosive during anti-terrorism operations in Jenin," Israel Police said on X, formerly Twitter.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
