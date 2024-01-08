Violence explodes in West Bank, killing East Jerusalem man, policewoman

(JUST THE NEWS) -- Violence rocked the West Bank on Sunday after an East Jerusalem driver was shot dead hours after a roadside bomb killed a border policewoman and injured three others.

Also on Sunday, a 3-year-old Palestinian girl was killed when police tried to stop a ramming attack at an East Jerusalem checkpoint, Israeli officials said.

The first death was of Sgt. Shai Germai, 19, who "was killed by a terrorist road-side explosive during anti-terrorism operations in Jenin," Israel Police said on X, formerly Twitter.

The Israel Police mourn Sergeant Shai Germai, a Border Police officer who was killed by a terrorist road-side explosive during anti-terrorism operations in Jenin. The funeral for Shai, 19, from Karmiel, will be held today at 3:00 PM in the military section of the Karmiel cemetery pic.twitter.com/sS31Ca1GHt — Israel Police (@israelpolice) January 7, 2024

