Virginia bishop condemns 'Catholic' Biden abortion rally

Roman Catholic Bishop Michael Burbidge of Arlington condemned President Joe Biden’s promotion of abortion at a Virginia rally on Tuesday evening.

Burbidge spoke out following the president’s rally in Manassas where Biden advocated for codifying Roe v. Wade into law. Both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris condemned Republican efforts to protect the unborn as they spoke before a massive “RESTORE ROE” banner.

Biden repeatedly criticized former President Donald Trump for appointing Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade, telling his audience that Trump thinks he won’t be held accountable for the massive pro-life victory.

“But guess what?” Biden asked the crowd. “I’m betting he’s wrong. I’m betting you won’t forget.”

The president describes himself as a devout Catholic, though he heads the most pro-abortion administration in United States history, supporting unrestricted abortion up until birth. The Catholic Church teaches that abortion is a crime against human life.

“It is incredibly devastating to know President Biden would place ‘choice’ over his sacred duty to protect life,” Burbidge said in a statement.

The bishop emphasized that Biden’s rally took place just four miles away from the pro-life pregnancy center Manassas Mother of Mercy Free Medical Clinic, through which Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington offers free resources, support, and care to pregnant mothers and their babies.

“In the year after the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health decision, the Diocese of Arlington delivered $877,000 in free medical care to more than 1,000 women,” Burbidge said. “Going further, the diocese also provided rent and utilities assistance, nearly 400,000 diapers, and 4,000 cans of formula to families in need.”

The Supreme Court’s 2022 Dobbs decision effectively overturned Roe v. Wade.

The bishop of Arlington admonished Biden that “taking the life of an innocent child is never a ‘choice.'”

“Women who are facing unexpected or difficult pregnancies deserve assistance that affirms and supports life—not destroy[s] it,” he said. “Abortion remains the preeminent civil rights issue of our time, yet, just yesterday, the Biden administration announced renewed efforts to increase access to medically unsafe prescription abortion pills. This is clearly not about women’s health.”

Burbidge concluded by promising, “The Diocese of Arlington and the entire pro-life movement will remain steadfast in ensuring parents facing unexpected or challenging pregnancies have the support they need to choose life for their unborn children.”

