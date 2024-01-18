'He wasn't wrong': Powerful 'bankster' praises Trump among Davos elites

What a difference a blowout caucus win makes.

After President Donald Trump was hammered for months by so-called experts in the financial and political world, one prominent voice is suddenly coming to his defense in the wake of Trump's crushing of his Republican opponents in Iowa Monday night.

Appearing Wednesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon heaped praise on the former president's record, while warning Democrats to be "more respectful" of Trump backers, saying Joe Biden's reelection bid hangs in the balance.

TRENDING: Trump special prosecutor in Georgia cited for contempt

"I wish the Democrats would think a little more carefully when they talk about MAGA [Make America Great Again]," Dimon said on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"I think this negative talk about MAGA is going to hurt Biden's election campaign," Dimon said.

He explained using the phrase "MAGA" incorrectly ties supporters of Trump to the former commander in chief's personality and character.

Is Jamie Dimon speaking well of Trump only because he realizes the former president will be elected again in 2024? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (6 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Is the news we hear every day actually broadcasting messages from God? The answer is an absolute yes! Find out how!

Democrats "are basically scapegoating them, [saying] that you are like him," Dimon said. "I don't think they're voting for Trump because of his family values."

CNBC noted Dimon "has donated to Democratic candidates but previously described himself as 'barely a Democrat.'"

Just two months ago, Dimon was praising Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, the former United Nations Ambassador in the Trump administration, who finished third in Iowa this week behind Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon: Americans are voting for President Trump because he was right on NATO, Immigration, the Economy, Tax Reform, and China. pic.twitter.com/kdqbH0LLyb — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 17, 2024

Dimon on Wednesday also credited Trump for several of his key policy successes.

"Take a step back, be honest. He was kind of right about NATO, kind of right on immigration. He grew the economy quite well. Trade tax reform worked. He was right about some of China."

"He wasn't wrong about some of these critical issues, and that's why they voted for him," Dimon said.

Regarding which candidate would benefit business more, Dimon indicated: "I have to be prepared for both. I will be prepared for both. We will deal with both."

"And I hope whoever it is will be respectful of other people," he added.

Comments online regarding Dimon's remarks include:

"Last week Donald Trump was the anti-Christ. Now he's warm and cuddly."

"Reports have swirled that Dimon is a potential candidate for becoming head of Treasury if Trump were to be elected. Interesting the Trump team is posting this."

"Beware of anyone a bankster likes. 🐉⚡️"

"Well, that'll be the last time they ever have him on [since] he didn't say anything they wanted him to say."

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: For America's ruling elites, nothing is more precious, wonderful and life-giving to their great cause than the Jan. 6, 2021 "insurrection" at the U.S. Capitol. It's irrelevant that the events didn't come remotely close to constituting an actual "insurrection," or that both police and over 200 undercover FBI assets provoked the riot – which Tucker Carlson calls a "set-up." Yet Vice President Kamala Harris still insists the minor riot was just as horrific as the 9/11 terror attacks and Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor.

WHY are the elites doing this?

It's not just because convicting, imprisoning, torturing and destroying the lives of hundreds of Trump supporters is meant to terrify and intimidate millions of Americans into submission. And it's not just because activist judges and bureaucrats in over 30 states are absurdly trying to keep Trump off their state's election ballots by citing the 14th Amendment's prohibition against anyone who "engaged in insurrection" from holding elective office.

It's because the elites' destruction of America is so rapid, horrendous and obvious that they feel compelled to turn their opponents into monsters – or lose power at the next election. But that doesn't mean just calling conservatives and Christians "racists," "white supremacists," "radical extremists" and "domestic terrorists" as they do continually. They know much more is needed.

Question: What if, far from being horrified by a half-baked riot they absurdly claim is worse than any domestic disturbance since the Civil War, the left actually LOVES the idea of violence on the right – the worse the better – since it perfectly serves their agenda? Increasingly, all the evidence strongly suggests today's power-mad leftist elites not only intend to intimidate and discredit their political opponents by calling them terrorists, they mean to provoke actual violence.

The secret strategies and shocking tactics of today's ascendant far-left elites are exposed as perhaps never before in the January issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, headlined "INCITING VIOLENCE: DEMS' SECRET STRATEGY FOR STAYING IN POWER."

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!