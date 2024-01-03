A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: 3-year-old adorably teaches dogs to 'say grace' before mealtime

Gives her animals green light to eat by saying 'amen'

Published January 2, 2024 at 8:42pm
Published January 2, 2024 at 8:42pm
(UPWORTHY) -- The relationship between animals and kids is beautiful. Adults are often scared of animals, but when it comes to children, they don't have any inhibitions, so they enjoy themselves around pets and vice versa.

The same is clear in this video posted on Instagram by @katiebrimbledimble where a child is being taught by her parents how to interact with the pets. A 3-year-old girl can be seen feeding her dogs and teaching them to "say grace" is so wholesome.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @katiebrimbledimble

The video is captioned "Three years old: learning how to interact with animals by managing her own energy to manage theirs" and has about 6 million views.

