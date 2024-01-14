A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Actor's wife slammed after allowing 8-year-old daughter to play beer pong

'You gotta take a shot now'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 14, 2024 at 6:46pm
(Photo by Nicole Sabilia on Pexels)

(FOX NEWS) -- Rapper Ice-T and his wife Coco Austin are familiar with the parenting police. Often ridiculed for how they raise daughter Coco, 8, Austin recently came under fire for allowing the couple's daughter to play an adult game.

In a video posted to Instagram, Austin showcased Chanel's apparent "hidden talent"; throwing ping pong balls into solo cups. After bouncing 4 balls into cups consecutively, Austin exclaimed that "no one" could beat her daughter "in a drinking game."

"You gotta take a shot now," Chanel can be heard telling her mother.

 

Read the full story ›

