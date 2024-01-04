A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Money U.S.WND CRIME
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

WATCH: 'I come home, and my driveway is gone': Mom baffled by bizarre theft

'It happens more often than we actually see it'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 3, 2024 at 8:14pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Amanda Brochu (WFTV video screenshot)

Amanda Brochu (WFTV video screenshot)

(NEW YORK POST) -- A single mom who was trying to sell her Florida home is scratching her head over a bizarre theft — after someone stole her concrete driveway right out of the ground.

“I come home, and my driveway is gone,” Amanda Brochu told WFTV of the moment she realized someone had ripped up the concrete driveway of her Orange County home last month, leaving a patch of muddy dirt in its place.

TRENDING: 'A great map': Here's how Republicans could win back control of Senate

The mystery started soon after she listed the home for sale, the baffled mom said.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Israeli news anchor packs heat live on air amid fear of another Hamas attack
Iran says at least 95 killed in blasts at a ceremony honoring slain general
People 'reset' their virginity for New Year
Activists troll disgraced ex-Harvard president with 'moving day' sign, U-Haul trucks
Fans react to 'Jeopardy!' contestant's 'absolutely tragic' loss after misreading clue
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×