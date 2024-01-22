WATCH: Incredible flip-flop spree by Nikki Haley in 1 minute

The list of Republican presidential candidates is being pared as the New Hampshire vote approaches Tuesday.

And social media is skewering one, Nikki Haley, as a flip-flopper.

A new video has her, in her own words, reversing positions on gender ideology, gas taxes, social media, China, the United Nations and more.

Flip Flopper Haley gotta go pic.twitter.com/snkNzXsvOL — FB (@wanderpill) January 18, 2024

Only last year Time published a criticism of her, over her changes.

That report charged, "Over the past several years—before, during, and after taking a position in [the Trump] administration—she’s flip-flopped on Trump multiple times, oscillating from criticizing the 45th president to praising him."

It cites her criticism of Trump during his 2016 campaign for planning to build a border wall, then charging that Trump was "everything a governor doesn't want in a president."

She "eventually" said she was going to vote for Trump, "even though she was 'not a fan.'"

Then she took a job in his cabinet.

During that time period, when Trump called NATO "obsolete," she said it was "an important alliance for us to have."

She later lavished praise on Trump for keeping communications with Russian President Vladimir Putin open, then blamed him for the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol.

At the time, she said, "I think he’s going to find himself further and further isolated" and said he "lost any sort of political viability he was going to have."

Later, she said, of the GOP, "I don’t want us to go back to the days before Trump."

