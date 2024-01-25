WATCH: Jesus actor on 'The Chosen' is 'on a mission from God'

(FAITHWIRE) -- Like Dan Akroyd said in “The Blues Brothers,” actor Jonathan Roumie is “on a mission from God.”

Roumie — a devout Catholic from New York City —sees his work portraying Jesus on the hit Bible-based series “The Chosen” as ministry, he told CBN News. The 49-year-old actor made the comment during a brief interview from the Four Seasons Hotel at Beverly Hills in Los Angeles.

He was relaxed but engaged, composing himself after learning seconds earlier his image — dressed in first-century clothing, of course — is one of the top results that appear in a Google search for “Jesus.”

