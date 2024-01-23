WATCH: Kari Lake reveals if she would accept VP slot under Trump

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

Republican Senate Candidate Kari Lake of Arizona demurred when asked if she would serve as former President Donald Trump’s running mate Monday evening.

Speculation about who Trump would select as his running mate increased after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped out of the Republican primary race Sunday in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter less than a week after Trump won the Iowa caucuses by a record margin. Lake deflected when Fox News host Jesse Watters asked if she’d accept the vice-presidential slot on the ticket.

TRENDING: Top trans doctor bemoans how 'white' the sex-change industry is in unearthed video

WATCH:



“I see myself in the Senate and helping America, to secure our border and make Arizona a safer and better place to live in the U.S. Senate,” Lake told Watters.” I’m here in New Hampshire right now helping President Trump and I really want to get him back in office, but I think we need to make sure, not only do we take back the White House, but we have got to have the majority in the Senate.”

Lake is running for the Senate seat held by Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who is also facing a challenge from Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Do you want Kari Lake to be President Trump's VP pick? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 71% (5 Votes) 29% (2 Votes)

“If we don’t have the majority in the Senate, can you imagine how hard it’s going to be for President Trump to get things done?” Lake asked Watters. “And this outrageous ruling by the Supreme Court just proves we need a law to build the wall and secure the border. We need a law to finally stop people from pouring across our border and destroying our country. That’s what I’m willing and able to do, and starting on day one I’m going to help President Trump do that.”

Nearly 380,000 illegal immigrants have been encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border during the first two months fiscal year 2024, which started Oct. 1, according to data released by United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP), following 2,045,838 encounters in fiscal year 2023, 2,206,436 in fiscal year 2022 and 1,659,206 in fiscal year 2021. Another 302,000 illegal immigrants entered the United States in December.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!